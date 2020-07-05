Previous
Next
Man Cave by happypat
Photo 3203

Man Cave

Not only us women that can’t wait for a haircut....A queue even on a Sunday outside this barbers shop in Garstang.

Three good things:
1. Encouraging viewers this morning but they haven’t sold their own so doubtful. They looked at every little thing, loads more that anyone else....you never know they might have won the lottery! 🤣🤣
2. I put my mask on in Booths, the elastic got tangled up in my hearing aid as usual. Searched everywhere & eventually found it!
3. I finished Confessions of a BookSeller...I loved it!
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
877% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Amazing how much better we feel after a haircut. I know Jerry was thrilled when he got his. Gee masks and hearing aids are not agreeable. Bless your heart for keeping your home ready for showings!
July 5th, 2020  
julia ace
UK haircuts even made our NZ news.. didn't see you though..
It must get a bit tiresome having viewers in all the time.. 🤞
July 5th, 2020  
Dianne
Thank goodness you found your hearing aid. Hopefully the viewers can sell theirs (and buy yours!)
July 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise