Man Cave

Not only us women that can’t wait for a haircut....A queue even on a Sunday outside this barbers shop in Garstang.



Three good things:

1. Encouraging viewers this morning but they haven’t sold their own so doubtful. They looked at every little thing, loads more that anyone else....you never know they might have won the lottery! 🤣🤣

2. I put my mask on in Booths, the elastic got tangled up in my hearing aid as usual. Searched everywhere & eventually found it!

3. I finished Confessions of a BookSeller...I loved it!