Photo 3206
Over the front garden gate.
Late posting today so no need to comment as I won’t have time to comment much tonight.
This is our neighbour Janet riding her horse Molly along our lane.
Three good things:
1. Good news re stamp duty holiday for six months.. should help the housing market along!
2. Coffee with a friend.
3. More viewers.
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
7
2
365
iPhone XS
8th July 2020 11:13am
Tags
horse
lane
neighbour
riding
janet
Sylvia du Toit
Well spotted.
July 8th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A nice shot Pat love the way you have framed the scene with the tree branches .
July 8th, 2020
