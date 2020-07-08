Previous
Over the front garden gate. by happypat
Photo 3206

Over the front garden gate.

Late posting today so no need to comment as I won’t have time to comment much tonight.

This is our neighbour Janet riding her horse Molly along our lane.

Three good things:
1. Good news re stamp duty holiday for six months.. should help the housing market along!
2. Coffee with a friend.
3. More viewers.
Pat Knowles

Sylvia du Toit
Well spotted.
July 8th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A nice shot Pat love the way you have framed the scene with the tree branches .
July 8th, 2020  
