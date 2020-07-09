Out of storage...

When our house sale fell through I had already packed eight boxes of books away ready for storage.

I hated my books cases all being empty & not a good look for viewers so I I packed some & shared them out into different places.



Forgot to take a picture today & as I always love looking at peoples book cases I thought why not?



Three good things:

1. I’ve been to see a friend this afternoon....she ordered some washable masks another friend is making. Was lovely to see her!

2. My first trip on a motorway since February...the furthest away from home too! It felt like a real adventure!

3. A finger of KitKat.