Out of storage... by happypat
Photo 3207

Out of storage...

When our house sale fell through I had already packed eight boxes of books away ready for storage.
I hated my books cases all being empty & not a good look for viewers so I I packed some & shared them out into different places.

Forgot to take a picture today & as I always love looking at peoples book cases I thought why not?

Three good things:
1. I’ve been to see a friend this afternoon....she ordered some washable masks another friend is making. Was lovely to see her!
2. My first trip on a motorway since February...the furthest away from home too! It felt like a real adventure!
3. A finger of KitKat.
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
carol white ace
Nice selection of books
July 9th, 2020  
julia ace
Nice to see your books back on the shelf.. Sounds like a big expedition to visit your friend.. Still seems a bit weird to venture too far..
July 9th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely to see other peoples books , unfortunately can not read much at the moment. Love the looks of your oak book case - nothing like having a bit of "proper " wood in the house !!So good to venture out for your Ist trip on the motorway and enjoyed your day . My little car and I have only been a 2 mile round trip shopping , since the beginning of all this - but shall have a 24 mile round trip to Shrewsbury and back tomorrow in an ambulance car ! It will be nice to see a bit of scenery on the way !!
July 9th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
I agree that your bookshelves need some books. I always look at bookshelves too!
July 9th, 2020  
