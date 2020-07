Canal walk

Not today I might add...I’ve had a very lazy day sitting around doing practically nothing! Rained nearly all day so no incentive or need to go outside.

There were some lovely wild flowers along this lesser used length of the Lancaster canal, the bulrushes looked lovely.



Three good things:

1. I did make a rhubarb pie with some of the rhubarb I was given.

2. Lots of photos of the boys from NZ.

3. Three small pots of lavender from a friend.