Let’s celebrate! by happypat
Aren’t these lovely little home knitted flags?
I thought they looked lovely on the gate!
Love it that some people are so crafty & imaginative!

Three good things:
1. I little miracle tonight. For the second time in a fortnight I lost a hearing aid. I removed my hearing aids before putting on my mask. I went to draw some money to transfer into another account, forgot my hearing aids were in the pocket in my bag, took out the money to place in envelope to put in machine.
When I looked for my HA after my meal tonight one was missing! To cut a long story short I drove back to Garstang, a round trip of 14 miles but I found the hearing aid on the pavement under the cash machine! I must definitely be more organised in future!
2. First home grown cabbage!
3. Thick cardigans, it’s quite cold...July has not been a good month!
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Pat Knowles

Dianne
What cute bunting to cheer everyone up as they go by. We had ANZAC Day in our lockdown and lots of people made poppies to put on their fences and gate posts. So good you found your hearing aid. A whole new ballgame with glasses, masks and ha to jiggle around.
July 28th, 2020  
