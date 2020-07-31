Previous
Library...the little pleasures of life. by happypat
Library...the little pleasures of life.

We have to make an appointment at the library now. A half hour slot to browse & choose books. There was a small queue at 10am, we had our names taken & contact details, hand sanitizer, one way round & out a different door.
Must say it was very organised.
I came out with five books.

Three good things:
1. Remembering the Argos catalogue. Every Christmas our kids & hundreds more like them perused the Argos catalogue avidly to decide what they wanted Father Christmas to bring them.
Sadly no more catalogues!
2. Edinburgh Rhubarb & Ginger Gin.
3. A beautifully warm day to sit in the garden.
