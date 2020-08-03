Sign up
Photo 3232
View from top bedroom window.
They were busy getting in the all crop today.
A good view from the bedroom window on the third floor.
You can see the rest of the fields have got maize planted...not quite ready yet.
Blackpool Tower in the distance!
Three good things:
1. I’ve had a hair cut! It looks really short...I haven’t got my head round it yet, it will be better in a few days time!
2. Reading in the garden.
3. Dark chocolate buttons!
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
julia
ace
What a hive of industry.. its all happening..
August 3rd, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely scene from that vantage point!
August 3rd, 2020
