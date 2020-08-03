View from top bedroom window.

They were busy getting in the all crop today.

A good view from the bedroom window on the third floor.



You can see the rest of the fields have got maize planted...not quite ready yet.



Blackpool Tower in the distance!



Three good things:

1. I’ve had a hair cut! It looks really short...I haven’t got my head round it yet, it will be better in a few days time!

2. Reading in the garden.

3. Dark chocolate buttons!