Country washing
Photo 3258

Country washing

I love a washing line full of washing.
There seems to be only me & my neighbour that puts washing on the line.
I am really fussy about mine & don’t like colours to clash next to each other....
My sister went to France, they have a cottage there & she sent me this photo, I love it!

Three good things:
1. Our buyer is coming round next Friday to discuss stuff & have another look. I’m going to see if she wants pretty much all the stuff we don’t want!! 🤣🤣🤣
2. I‘ve been keeping our visiting cat company all afternoon, that’s my excuse anyway! We have been sitting all afternoon watching Selling Sunset.
3. Chicken & chips for supper.
