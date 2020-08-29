Country washing

I love a washing line full of washing.

There seems to be only me & my neighbour that puts washing on the line.

I am really fussy about mine & don’t like colours to clash next to each other....

My sister went to France, they have a cottage there & she sent me this photo, I love it!



Three good things:

1. Our buyer is coming round next Friday to discuss stuff & have another look. I’m going to see if she wants pretty much all the stuff we don’t want!! 🤣🤣🤣

2. I‘ve been keeping our visiting cat company all afternoon, that’s my excuse anyway! We have been sitting all afternoon watching Selling Sunset.

3. Chicken & chips for supper.