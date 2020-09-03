The emporium otherwise known as Alfs!

I called into our new place tonight, peered through the windows to see what the curtain situation was...all windows have either blinds or curtains.

Our buyers are coming tomorrow morning so I needed to see if we needed any temporary curtains to take with us. I plan to leave all curtains if they want them...they can keep them until they redo each room to their taste.



This is our hardware store in Great Eccleston.

You can honestly buy anything from sewing cotton to rat poison, a real asset to the village!



Three good things:

1. The road was quiet so I was able to stand opposite the shop & get the whole front in, just in time before the bus came round the corner!

2. I’ve had a good clear out of several drawers.

3. Ginger & honey yoghurt.