The first touch of Autumn

Looking through the bedroom window this morning I noticed the leaves are just beginning to turn golden.



Love the changing seasons.



Three good things:

1. Our daughters new puppy has arrived, we are going to see her tonight so could be slow with the commenting.

2. A parcel off to NZ....I think the post speed has picked up now...it was taking two months for a card to arrive but much improved lately.

3. Our eldest son & daughter in laws 32nd wedding anniversary.