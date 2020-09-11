Previous
Next
Connie by happypat
Photo 3271

Connie

Connie is the newest member of our daughters family, she is a Cocker Spaniel.
So beautiful & cuddly!
The amount of equipment a small dog needs these days is just mind boggling. Crates, car carrying bags, dog leads, bags to put the dog in after a muddy walk, toys, bowls, a beating heart bear so she’s not missing her mummy in the night & last but not least bells to hang in the door handle so she can ring it when she wants to go out for a wee...apparently they work really well.

Three good things:
1. New puppies,
2. I originally said last week Walk in Centres but they have gone down the list as all ear syringing is off the menu...Harry is not happy!
3. Lunch out.
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
896% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise