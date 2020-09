Reaching for the light

A little walk today through the fields & past the Cartford Inn...lots of thistles going to seed & plenty of seed heads...Autumn time.



Three good things:

1. Our 58th wedding anniversary today....where has the time gone?

2. Out to a friends house for supper so no cooking & sorry no commenting much.

3. A little hitch we had with our sale has been overcome...a small problem with a chimney!