Is that me?

Sorry another puppy chat!

Went round to see Connie yesterday & ended up staying for tea. Jack had videoed her during the afternoon & played it last night.

Connie got really excited & tried a bit of barking. I think she thought it was her sister or brother.



Gus & Connie are edging round each other but Gus is definitely the boss!



Three good things:

1. The shepherds pie I put in the oven for last night but didn’t eat was lovely tonight!

2. Harry has been helping Garth level soil ready for turfing on Wednesday.

3. I have dragged the big hose pipe out tonight & well watered all the troughs & pots....hope it’s the last time I have to use it, such hard work!