Is that me? by happypat
Is that me?

Sorry another puppy chat!
Went round to see Connie yesterday & ended up staying for tea. Jack had videoed her during the afternoon & played it last night.
Connie got really excited & tried a bit of barking. I think she thought it was her sister or brother.

Gus & Connie are edging round each other but Gus is definitely the boss!

Three good things:
1. The shepherds pie I put in the oven for last night but didn’t eat was lovely tonight!
2. Harry has been helping Garth level soil ready for turfing on Wednesday.
3. I have dragged the big hose pipe out tonight & well watered all the troughs & pots....hope it’s the last time I have to use it, such hard work!
Lou Ann ace
How darling! She’s so sweet. I love her name.
September 14th, 2020  
bep
Lovely shot!
September 14th, 2020  
Sue Cooper ace
That’s so sweet. I love that the cat is watching from a distance.
September 14th, 2020  
