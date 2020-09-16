Eco shop

This shop is next to the hardware store from last week. A small shop it’s been a hairdressers, stove shop & now this eco shop.

It only opened a couple of months before lockdown so it’s done really well to survive as I know the owner does charge a seemingly high rent.

You can buy anything recyclable & good for the environment. From clothes pegs, toys, cereals & bulk refillable washing liquid.

The owner is a young mum with young children who during the lockdown made a pen at the front of the shop so her two kids could play out.

I’m ashamed to say I have only been in once but lots of mums go in so hopefully she will weather the storm.

Taken into the sun so not such a good photo.



Three good things:

1. I met up today with two friends, last time we went out for lunch was just before Harry & I went to NZ at the very at end of February.

2. Vanish stain removal. I wore a new lawn shirt I bought in NZ this year & dripped the dressing oil from my lunch all down the front. It’s on the washing line now & fingers crossed the marks have come out. King prawn & Linguini noodles in a chilli dressing...my favourite but messy!

3. I got used to motorway driving after a couple of miles...haven’t been on a motorway for months...you have to get into motorway mode again! I