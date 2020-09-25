Previous
Men’s work...thank goodness! by happypat
Photo 3285

Men’s work...thank goodness!

Emptying the septic tank....the requirements of country living!
From January 1st this year lots of new rules concerning septic tanks when you sell your property.
I had to answer 20 questions & satisfy the buyers solicitors that all was in order.
Luckily ours is in excellent order & it’s emptied regularly.

Three good things:
1. I have booked the main removal van for 8th October so all systems go. As we are only going into our new place temporarily the majority of our furniture & possessions are going into storage so we can move them out before we actually move ourselves.
2. All out of date stuff in kitchen cupboards binned.
3. I finished my book,...next one is a library book called This Love by Dani Atkins. I will let you know how I go on.
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
900% complete

View this month »

essiesue
We dealt with this when we lived in the country. That's kinda why I prefer living in town.
September 25th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, not long now before you move! Exciting times! Nice image of men at work!
September 25th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Well done, you sound organised.
September 25th, 2020  
bkb in the city
I remember going through that when we lived in rural Saskatchewan back in the late 90's
September 25th, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Sounds hard work, hope the new house doesn't have one!
September 25th, 2020  
