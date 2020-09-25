Men’s work...thank goodness!

Emptying the septic tank....the requirements of country living!

From January 1st this year lots of new rules concerning septic tanks when you sell your property.

I had to answer 20 questions & satisfy the buyers solicitors that all was in order.

Luckily ours is in excellent order & it’s emptied regularly.



Three good things:

1. I have booked the main removal van for 8th October so all systems go. As we are only going into our new place temporarily the majority of our furniture & possessions are going into storage so we can move them out before we actually move ourselves.

2. All out of date stuff in kitchen cupboards binned.

3. I finished my book,...next one is a library book called This Love by Dani Atkins. I will let you know how I go on.