Yuk!

When the central heating oil was very cheap in the summer we got both tanks filled up.

Today Harry decided we needed to transfer some out of one tank into the other.

A nasty business as you can see here, he had to put a pipe into each tank, suck one end until he got the flow going....a mouth full of heating oil!

We actually heard today that our nephew has a special thing you put in the end to suck it out....too late!



Three good things:

1. Harry was picked randomly to be tested for coronorvirus so we did the test this morning. A tricky business it was too & he’s done nothing but sneeze all day since.

2. We have been looking after Connie the pup this afternoon...she has grown lots!

3. They have been siloing in the fields today....it’s been coming off cleanly & no mud on the road!



Sorry late posting tonight so probably no commenting!