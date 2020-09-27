For reference...new bench

We have been eying up this garden bench.

Harry has £70 gift voucher for Daisy Clough so we have been for our lunch today & had another sit on it.

No good us buying it just yet but we like it, it’s not too big & light enough for Harry to move around when he’s mowing the grass.

Our new garden faces south but in the evening it’s the bottom of the garden that gets the sun so thinking we can sit on the bench & catch the evening rays.



Would have been my mums 99th birthday today!



Three good things:

1. Nice lunch out with lots of new safety precautions.

2. Just a beautiful day today.

3. Big lunch small tea...boiled eggs with hot buttered toast.