In training! by happypat
In training!

A little walk with Connie this afternoon....she does really well sitting on command & fetching & dropping her little tennis ball.
We went into the pet shop & Cathy purchased a smaller harness...she was worried that she would slip out of her slack collar.

Three good things:
1. I bought some varying sizes of plastic container to store our kitchen essentials etc when we do the temporary move.
2. A good long walk.
3. Looks like the bicycle rules! On the news today roads in towns & villages are banning cars in favour of pedestrians.
29th September 2020

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
Judith Johnson
Cute little pet- looks like she's getting the hang of the rules.
September 29th, 2020  
