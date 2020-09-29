In training!

A little walk with Connie this afternoon....she does really well sitting on command & fetching & dropping her little tennis ball.

We went into the pet shop & Cathy purchased a smaller harness...she was worried that she would slip out of her slack collar.



Three good things:

1. I bought some varying sizes of plastic container to store our kitchen essentials etc when we do the temporary move.

2. A good long walk.

3. Looks like the bicycle rules! On the news today roads in towns & villages are banning cars in favour of pedestrians.