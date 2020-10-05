Pups will be pups!

We have had Connie this afternoon... she has grown loads since we saw her last....losing her baby face!

She seems to consider my knee as her bed. We have been two walks & a bit of sleeping in between. A good tug at the throw in the chair for a bit of playtime!



Three good things:

1. Bought some large plastic boxes.

2. Took our spare bottles of drink to daughters house...they like to entertain so will come in handy! There was a couple of bottles of port from our Ruby wedding in 2011.... should be potent stuff!

3. The plumber has been to fix the tap.