Pups will be pups! by happypat
Photo 3295

Pups will be pups!

We have had Connie this afternoon... she has grown loads since we saw her last....losing her baby face!
She seems to consider my knee as her bed. We have been two walks & a bit of sleeping in between. A good tug at the throw in the chair for a bit of playtime!

Three good things:
1. Bought some large plastic boxes.
2. Took our spare bottles of drink to daughters house...they like to entertain so will come in handy! There was a couple of bottles of port from our Ruby wedding in 2011.... should be potent stuff!
3. The plumber has been to fix the tap.
Pat Knowles

@happypat
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, classic! That port sounds wonderful :) And glad to hear you are no longer dripping!!
October 5th, 2020  
Judith Johnson
Looks like she's very cuddly and enjoying the playful bit. It's all go with the moving then Pat, not long to go?
October 5th, 2020  
julia ace
Any thing that dangles is a toy to pups. Good to wear her out with walks..
October 5th, 2020  
