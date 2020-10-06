Previous
Bird on a nest by happypat
Photo 3296

Bird on a nest

Just about straight with the packing today. One more day to get organised & seal boxes up!
Long ago when our daughter was very young perhaps around six she saw this bird in a shop window as part of the decor....to cut a long story short the shopkeeper let her have it & it’s been hanging in our house ever since!
I have wrapped it carefully to go with us.
I played around with it & rather like this effect.

Three good things:
1. We have been on a reccy tonight to find where the storage is & where the gate security code machine is!
2. I’m pretty sure quite a lot of the stuff I have picked will be discarded next Spring when
we move into our modern new place! It’s good to decide then in our own good time though.
3. Washable pillows.
Judith Johnson
Yes I can see why you like it. Love the wacky colours! Thanks for your kind comments on my ginger snaps!
October 6th, 2020  
