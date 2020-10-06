Bird on a nest

Just about straight with the packing today. One more day to get organised & seal boxes up!

Long ago when our daughter was very young perhaps around six she saw this bird in a shop window as part of the decor....to cut a long story short the shopkeeper let her have it & it’s been hanging in our house ever since!

I have wrapped it carefully to go with us.

I played around with it & rather like this effect.



Three good things:

1. We have been on a reccy tonight to find where the storage is & where the gate security code machine is!

2. I’m pretty sure quite a lot of the stuff I have picked will be discarded next Spring when

we move into our modern new place! It’s good to decide then in our own good time though.

3. Washable pillows.