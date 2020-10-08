At last!

Moving the furniture out...we thought this day would never come!

The movers arrived at 9am & had moved everything by 12.30.

Three of them & they made light work of the wardrobe & bigger furniture.

So glad we can relax a bit now for another two weeks.

I have no idea how people move out the buyers move in all on the same day!

I have a bit of sprucing up to do here before out buyers move in.



Three good things:

1. I vow our next place will have far lees furniture in it...the house looks bigger & far less cluttered...even the dresser top with all that blue & white stuff might not make it into the new place...I never thought I would be saying that!

2. Cheerful movers...they carried a massive American style fridge freezer into the van....it had to come out...it’s staying! No grumbles! It was a fine day too....

3. Mince, carrots & mash for tea!