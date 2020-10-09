Previous
Aqueduct by happypat
Photo 3299

Aqueduct

A photo from the files tonight, I haven’t taken any photos today!

A walk I took the other week....along the River Wyre footpath & under this viaduct, up some steps onto the canal path as it goes over the river.
Strange to look at this bridge & think it’s water going over water.

Three good things:
1. The paperwork for building reg seems to be getting sorted but as usual I seem to have done the work of the solicitors for them....Had to google to find out farm buildings are exempt from building regs when we put the building in question up! I rang the company up too....
2. More stuff for the charity shop to a friends...she’s fed up as her buyer has disappeared! Was good for her to have a distant moan at safe distance!
3. An appointment made for the tip next week! This might have been a GT last night, I’m in a brain fog!

Must say thank you for all your lovely good wishes yesterday...was going to answer you all but I ran out if steam! Very much appreciated!
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
903% complete

Mave
Love this picture. Fav!
October 9th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 9th, 2020  
Lesley ace
Great photo. I’d love to do a walk like that.
October 9th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
October 9th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
October 9th, 2020  
