Aqueduct

A photo from the files tonight, I haven’t taken any photos today!



A walk I took the other week....along the River Wyre footpath & under this viaduct, up some steps onto the canal path as it goes over the river.

Strange to look at this bridge & think it’s water going over water.



Three good things:

1. The paperwork for building reg seems to be getting sorted but as usual I seem to have done the work of the solicitors for them....Had to google to find out farm buildings are exempt from building regs when we put the building in question up! I rang the company up too....

2. More stuff for the charity shop to a friends...she’s fed up as her buyer has disappeared! Was good for her to have a distant moan at safe distance!

3. An appointment made for the tip next week! This might have been a GT last night, I’m in a brain fog!



Must say thank you for all your lovely good wishes yesterday...was going to answer you all but I ran out if steam! Very much appreciated!