Saturday walk

A little walk with Connie this afternoon.

Harry & I met up with Cathy & Lydia for a catch up...the first time for ages!

Lots to talk about & we called at the cafe in the village for hot drinks.

Connie was learning how to sit quietly under the table...allegedly!!



Three good things:

1. A rest from sorting the house out...will start on Monday!

2. Library book... Sushi for Beginners by Marion Keyes. A light fun read...I’m enjoying it!

3. I posted a couple of things on the selling page on our local FB page...I have had interest for the very first time ever! I might even sell something!