Saturday walk by happypat
Photo 3300

Saturday walk

A little walk with Connie this afternoon.
Harry & I met up with Cathy & Lydia for a catch up...the first time for ages!
Lots to talk about & we called at the cafe in the village for hot drinks.
Connie was learning how to sit quietly under the table...allegedly!!

Three good things:
1. A rest from sorting the house out...will start on Monday!
2. Library book... Sushi for Beginners by Marion Keyes. A light fun read...I’m enjoying it!
3. I posted a couple of things on the selling page on our local FB page...I have had interest for the very first time ever! I might even sell something!
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

sheri
Sounds like the start of a great weekend. Enjoy.
October 10th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
What a gorgeous photo full of chuckle and fun! Sounds like a successful weekend. All the best for Monday. You are getting there!
October 10th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Nice shot . Sounds like a good time
October 10th, 2020  
julia ace
Think Harry needs a little dog now as well .. cute pic... I have read Sushi for beginners as well .. good read .. Handy to have a local page to sell things but can get a lot of tire kickers .. good luck ..
October 10th, 2020  
