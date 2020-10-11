Outdoor tool shed

One of our neighbours has this rather nice way of displaying his gardening tools.



I had a walk down the lane in the sunshine & spotted them.



Three good things:

1. I have sold both things I put on the local market selling app. I have spent some of the money already on a folding clothes airer...there is some concern in our house about the lack of the Aga....

2. I have had a bit of an emotional hour going through my mums things out of her desk. Her will, odd notes she had written including one to all of us her four children to be opened on her death....loads of sympathy cards...it’s hard throwing some of them out but I was reminded of how she loved us all so good memories.

3. Roast chicken etc for evening meal tonight.