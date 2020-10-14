Family

I love this photo.

Taken on Sunday evening by Lydia’s boyfriend Mathew it shows our daughter Cathy & son in law Garth together with grandson Jack & granddaughter Lydia.

They all went for a meal to celebrate Cathys birthday.

We were there in spirit!



Three good things:

1. Lots of painting today touching up & filling any holes where pictures had been hung.

2. Harry has been bowling...last go I would imagine!

3. Lots of emails back & forth today from solicitor re our purchase & sale. Getting somewhere! Our buyer has been ringing too, they are desperate to sign up!