Birthday boy

Our youngest grandson in NZ is seven years old today.
Ant sent this recent photo of them all out on the boat. Max caught the fish they are holding.
A proud moment!
We talked to them this morning. Finn has gone from rather a quiet shy boy to a chatty confident young man.
Three good things:
1. Big news re Christmas just now but a sensible decision I feel. Stay at home!
2. It was lovely to come back to a nice warm house after we had been out in the rain.
3. Hardly any Christmas trees left....we went out to buy a small rooted one but the only ones left are some really nice properly grown pot ones. Luckily we have a voucher we can use...we didn’t have it with us so going back on Tuesday. It will be like buying a tree so we think it’s worth it.