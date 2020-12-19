Previous
Birthday boy by happypat
Photo 3369

Birthday boy

Our youngest grandson in NZ is seven years old today.
Ant sent this recent photo of them all out on the boat. Max caught the fish they are holding.
A proud moment!
We talked to them this morning. Finn has gone from rather a quiet shy boy to a chatty confident young man.

Three good things:
1. Big news re Christmas just now but a sensible decision I feel. Stay at home!
2. It was lovely to come back to a nice warm house after we had been out in the rain.
3. Hardly any Christmas trees left....we went out to buy a small rooted one but the only ones left are some really nice properly grown pot ones. Luckily we have a voucher we can use...we didn’t have it with us so going back on Tuesday. It will be like buying a tree so we think it’s worth it.
sarah ace
Great smiles !! What a great birthday treat
December 19th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
How wonderful. Fantastic catch!
December 19th, 2020  
Joyce Lancaster ace
They are growing up so fast Pat. Very impressive fish and I love that blue sky!
December 19th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Gorgeous photo - such fun! Great that you could talk to them!
December 19th, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Ahhh, so nice they've taken a shot to show you - brings them closer to home! 😁
December 19th, 2020  
