Winter socks

I have a bit of thing about fair isle.
I received a couple of pairs of these lovely socks fo a Christmas present, will look forward to wearing them.
Rain, sleet & hailstones today....inside weather!
Three good things:
1. Old films, I watched The Sound of Music this afternoon.
2. Watching Britain’s Favourite Novels...the top thirty!
3. I hung the turkey carcass up....not one bird have I seen on there...our birds must be too well fed! I have noticed the lack of blue tits here, unlike our old house where they were mostly blue tits.
1. It’s gotta be done.
2. Ooh I’m going to find and watch that
3. I didn’t even know that was a thing.