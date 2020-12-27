Winter socks

I have a bit of thing about fair isle.

I received a couple of pairs of these lovely socks fo a Christmas present, will look forward to wearing them.

Rain, sleet & hailstones today....inside weather!



Three good things:

1. Old films, I watched The Sound of Music this afternoon.

2. Watching Britain’s Favourite Novels...the top thirty!

3. I hung the turkey carcass up....not one bird have I seen on there...our birds must be too well fed! I have noticed the lack of blue tits here, unlike our old house where they were mostly blue tits.