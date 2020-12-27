Previous
Winter socks by happypat
Photo 3377

Winter socks

I have a bit of thing about fair isle.
I received a couple of pairs of these lovely socks fo a Christmas present, will look forward to wearing them.
Rain, sleet & hailstones today....inside weather!

Three good things:
1. Old films, I watched The Sound of Music this afternoon.
2. Watching Britain’s Favourite Novels...the top thirty!
3. I hung the turkey carcass up....not one bird have I seen on there...our birds must be too well fed! I have noticed the lack of blue tits here, unlike our old house where they were mostly blue tits.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟
Lesley ace
These are the most beautiful socks I’ve ever seen. Lucky you! Also:
1. It’s gotta be done.
2. Ooh I’m going to find and watch that
3. I didn’t even know that was a thing.
December 27th, 2020  
