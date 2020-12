Winter layers

A brisk walk yesterday in the Trough of Bowland.

Quite thick snow on the tops of the fells & it was frosty & invigorating.

Lots of photos taken so I picked this one first.



Three good things:

1. Two walks today, one to the PO & back then out with Cathy & Connie round the block.

2. I’m reading a brilliant new book I got for Christmas...I can hardly put it down. Away with the Penguins by Hazel Prior. Try it!

3. I have resisted chocolates twice!!