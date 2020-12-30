Here’s looking at you buddy....

Another shot from my day in the hills.



Harry & I have been on a seven mile walk today.

Very handily half way round we stopped at a small cafe doing takeaways so had the best cheese & onion toastie ever. Came with salad, coleslaw, delicious hand cut crisps, all the condiments, a Gold biscuit bar, coffee & the loo was open!

Service with a big smile!



Three good things:

1. I could sit in my chair & read my book with a clear conscience.

2. We didn’t slip....the road was very slippy in parts but we kept our feet!

3. Not a good thing that we have gone into tier 4 from midnight tonight but takeaways still open so we can have a hot drink out if we feel like it without carting a flask round with us!