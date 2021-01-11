Skye

A little cocker spaniel I met on my walk today.

She is five years old & such a lovely companion to her owner Carol. We had quite a long conversation about various things but mostly about Skye.

I was commenting how well she walked on her lead. Our Connie us still inclined to pull on her lead while on her walk...it’s quite hard work at times but she’s very young still.

Skye used to pull but she had this very light side fastening harness on which apparently has made a huge difference. You can clip her lead on either side & it works wonders.



Three good things:

1. I have finished watching the whole first series of Bridgerton on Netflix....I loved it & can’t wait for the next series.

2. My friend who is suffering from Covid has turned the corner, been out of bed & eaten two boiled eggs! Thank goodness!

3. 2.3 million vaccinations given so far today in the UK.