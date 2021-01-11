Previous
Skye by happypat
Photo 3391

Skye

A little cocker spaniel I met on my walk today.
She is five years old & such a lovely companion to her owner Carol. We had quite a long conversation about various things but mostly about Skye.
I was commenting how well she walked on her lead. Our Connie us still inclined to pull on her lead while on her walk...it’s quite hard work at times but she’s very young still.
Skye used to pull but she had this very light side fastening harness on which apparently has made a huge difference. You can clip her lead on either side & it works wonders.

Three good things:
1. I have finished watching the whole first series of Bridgerton on Netflix....I loved it & can’t wait for the next series.
2. My friend who is suffering from Covid has turned the corner, been out of bed & eaten two boiled eggs! Thank goodness!
3. 2.3 million vaccinations given so far today in the UK.
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 🔟 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
929% complete

Judith Greenwood ace
Well she is a beauty! We switched to a harness with Monty after his slipped disc - as they are genetically susceptible to dodgy discs I wouldn’t use the lead on the collar again. We did however use a ‘gentle leader’ strap thing round his nose when he was pulling badly as a teenager - he hated it so much that after the first two uses I only needed to take it out of my pocket! He had a long memory for anything he didn’t like!
January 11th, 2021  
Judith Greenwood ace
Also good news on your friend!
January 11th, 2021  
Boxplayer ace
So cute! Glad your friend's on the mend, she needs to take it easy this thing lingers...
January 11th, 2021  
julia ace
What a cutie.. posing nicely.. Thank goodness your friend is improving..
January 11th, 2021  
Bep
She is a beautiful dog.
We just heard that our opposite neighbours, an older couple, are suffering from Covid. She is in hospital.
January 11th, 2021  
