Penny Street, Lancaster by happypat
Penny Street, Lancaster

Harry had an ear appointment today in Lancaster. Turns out he has an infection so the hearing lady very kindly rang our doctors & he’s there now picking up a prescription.
While he was in I took the opportunity to walk round the city for twenty minutes. I wore my new lovely mask from NZ & walked down the main shopping area. Good old M&S were counting people in & out!
Did a big shop at Booths Garstang on the way home.

Three good things:
1. Nice to go a walk somewhere completely different.
2. My friend with Covid got dressed for the first time today.
3. Stir fry for supper.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 10 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
Barbara Paquette
Hope Harry feels better soon! So nice to be able to get out in this day and age.
January 15th, 2021  
Bep
Nice street view.
Looks very quiet.
January 15th, 2021  
