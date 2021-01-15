Penny Street, Lancaster

Harry had an ear appointment today in Lancaster. Turns out he has an infection so the hearing lady very kindly rang our doctors & he’s there now picking up a prescription.
While he was in I took the opportunity to walk round the city for twenty minutes. I wore my new lovely mask from NZ & walked down the main shopping area. Good old M&S were counting people in & out!
Did a big shop at Booths Garstang on the way home.
Three good things:
1. Nice to go a walk somewhere completely different.
2. My friend with Covid got dressed for the first time today.
3. Stir fry for supper.
Looks very quiet.