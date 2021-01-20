Precision

It’s rained & rained all day & still absolutely pouring down!

Not set foot outside the door!

Have made a few phone calls, we are still changing our address at various places before our redirection ends at the end of this week.

Watched a good bit of TV too today....it’s been quite pleasant...no guilt at not going out!!



This house with the very precise cotoneaster is just down the road from us.



Three good things:

1. Chicken wrapped in prosciutto for our meal tonight.

2. A glass of wine to go with it!

3. Looking at kitchen pictures, I have got a good idea of exactly what I want mine to look like!