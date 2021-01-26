Previous
Wet Blackpool by happypat
Photo 3406

Wet Blackpool

Harry had an appointment at the optician this afternoon so I dropped him off & took the chance to go to the large Boots the Chemist in town. Blackpool wasn’t a place I would pick to go to but the optician is the place the hospital sends him for a glaucoma test.
Town was very empty, a few cars but hardly any people.
I took this shot as I drove along with one hand & it was raining! Not the best!
You can see the Big One in front which is a very Big Dipper at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.


Three good things:
1. Hardly anyone in the chemist, they didn’t have what I wanted so she ordered it me online & I was able to use my points card,
2. A quiet promenade so I risked taking a photo as I drove along!
3. Clean Brussels Sprouts....I am fed up of the dirty ones we have had lately.
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 10 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last nine years, if only...
933% complete

