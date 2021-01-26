Wet Blackpool

Harry had an appointment at the optician this afternoon so I dropped him off & took the chance to go to the large Boots the Chemist in town. Blackpool wasn’t a place I would pick to go to but the optician is the place the hospital sends him for a glaucoma test.

Town was very empty, a few cars but hardly any people.

I took this shot as I drove along with one hand & it was raining! Not the best!

You can see the Big One in front which is a very Big Dipper at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.





Three good things:

1. Hardly anyone in the chemist, they didn’t have what I wanted so she ordered it me online & I was able to use my points card,

2. A quiet promenade so I risked taking a photo as I drove along!

3. Clean Brussels Sprouts....I am fed up of the dirty ones we have had lately.