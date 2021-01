Beech leaves, a yellow bobble hat & a spaniel.

The beech leaves really stood out beautifully on the foggy fell walk....it was like a flash of sun against the gloom.

Cathy wearing her yellow bobble hat!



Three good things:

1. We have had a little ride out today to check on the progress of our builder. We found out where the extension he’s working in is & went for a nosy. The roofs on & it’s much smaller than we thought so won’t be long.

2. A takeaway cheese & onion toastie on the way home.

3. February tomorrow!