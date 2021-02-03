Previous
Photo 3414

Needs must....

Emergency spreading of slurry!
We’ve had so much rain this winter & if your slurry towers or pits are full the slurry has to go somewhere.
The solution driving the tractor along the road & spray your slurry over the hedge into your field!
Very frowned upon of course but it’s done!
Lots of new rules coming too in the future, cover on any slurry storage.... slurry gives off gasses! 😨

Three good things:
1. We’re glad we aren’t farming these days having to cope with all these new rules & regulations.
2. Connie has been such a star today but my word we did get filthy dirty...thank goodness for outside hose pipes.
3. My friend who had Covid...the middle one in yesterday’s photo rang & she feels much better but don’t anyone ever underestimate Covid ....she has been very ill & still feeling the effects!
Sue Cooper ace
Sounds like a good idea to me but I guess the gas given off isn’t great. Great photo though.
February 3rd, 2021  
