Tight fit...

There is a couple of caravan parks down by the River Wyre & one of them has been expanded & they are adding another 20 new lodges.

Very smart they are too with decks over looking the river. They have two in place already & today we saw another one arrive.

It’s a very narrow road down to the river & the drivers have to negotiate this very tight bend, we watched with interest as this poor driver manoeuvred this very wide load round the tight corner. We are just glad he can’t go in from our end of the road.



Three good things:

1. I started my 11th year on 365 yesterday! I never imagined I would be on for so long!

2. I put three unwanted items on the local FB market at lunch time, within an hour they had been collected. They were free!

3. Our two lovely eldest twin grandchildren in NZ are 28 today. Happy birthday Alexandra & William. Miss you loads.