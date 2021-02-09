All clear

The gardeners have finished for the time being. They have to come back to grind up he roots of the o regrown brambles & rake & reseed the three round centre flower beds.

It’s looking quite bare & we can see through the hedge at the bottom to the road beyond.

We are going to put a wood panel fence up & plant trees to shield us from the road.

We are happy with it as long as we can get them back before Spring to finish off when the weather is better for planting.

Harry rehanging the bird feeders.



Three good things:

1. Still no snow!

2. Lots of photos from NZ of the grandchildren.

3. We found five footballs & a smaller ball among the debris in the garden. Must belong to the neighbours grandchildren when they were young.