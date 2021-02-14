Inside queueing

Harry & I walked down the hill to the Cartford Inn this lunchtime. It was bitterly cold with a nasty wind so we decided to go & get a hot chocolate & two love buns!

I think everyone had the same idea as it was very busy.

The Cartford is in the middle of a loop walk so a great place to stop off. Most were in cars today though.

We are social distancing queueing here with our feet on the red lines although we do look a bit close with the camera angle & the lowish ceiling.



Three good things:

1. We ordered two hot chocolates, a box of Dirty fries & two TOTI love buns. When I came to pay Jeanne said all on the house...local perk! I was shocked they could be so generous....we do support them but that was lovely.

2. We came home & chilled out by then it was raining.

3. Met my cinema friend Dot on the way, they had been & were going home...good to have a quick catch up.