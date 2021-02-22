Discussions with the neighbour

Fence discussions today with Andrew our right hand neighbour.

The wall/ stroke fence has fallen over behind the red stemmed bushes. Our fencer man is going to repair that & fence the hedge on the left plus build a wood panelled fence along the bottom to give privacy & sound proofing.

Andrew is going to pay for the wall bit as it matches their house so a bit of a giveaway who owns it!



Three good things:

1. I took my chair into the garden for half an hour this afternoon & read my book. I missed my walk! 😨

2. Video of our four month old great granddaughter Nina chatting away to herself.

3. And most important GT it’s our lovely grandson Jack’s birthday today.....happy birthday Jack. 🥰❤️🎂🍋🎊