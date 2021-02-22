Previous
Next
Discussions with the neighbour by happypat
Photo 3433

Discussions with the neighbour

Fence discussions today with Andrew our right hand neighbour.
The wall/ stroke fence has fallen over behind the red stemmed bushes. Our fencer man is going to repair that & fence the hedge on the left plus build a wood panelled fence along the bottom to give privacy & sound proofing.
Andrew is going to pay for the wall bit as it matches their house so a bit of a giveaway who owns it!

Three good things:
1. I took my chair into the garden for half an hour this afternoon & read my book. I missed my walk! 😨
2. Video of our four month old great granddaughter Nina chatting away to herself.
3. And most important GT it’s our lovely grandson Jack’s birthday today.....happy birthday Jack. 🥰❤️🎂🍋🎊
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
940% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
A good record shot and nice to get to know your neighbour.
February 22nd, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Lovely and so nice when a neighbor accepts their responsibility.
February 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise