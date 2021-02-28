Fixed

Just a selfie today to show you my eye...my left eye which is still a little red & it itches a bit still. I had to buy an eye mask yesterday to wear at night so I can’t touch it. Ointment three times a day for two weeks.

I’m pleased with it.



Three good things:

1. The builder came with the quote today & they are starting Tuesday or Wednesday.

2. I moved some garden pots further down the garden. The bigger ones need two to move them so will need help tomorrow when Harry is about,

3. I must say I’m glad the flash of red is over for another year....I know it helps ideas & some of the posts are lovely but generally I don’t like black & white pictures....roll on the colour shots that cheer us all up again!