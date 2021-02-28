Previous
Just a selfie today to show you my eye...my left eye which is still a little red & it itches a bit still. I had to buy an eye mask yesterday to wear at night so I can’t touch it. Ointment three times a day for two weeks.
Three good things:
1. The builder came with the quote today & they are starting Tuesday or Wednesday.
2. I moved some garden pots further down the garden. The bigger ones need two to move them so will need help tomorrow when Harry is about,
3. I must say I’m glad the flash of red is over for another year....I know it helps ideas & some of the posts are lovely but generally I don’t like black & white pictures....roll on the colour shots that cheer us all up again!
Pat Knowles

Brennie B
Ahh lovely you in your pearls..glad eye doing ok...missed our times !..fingers crossed eh .
February 28th, 2021  
Alison Tomlin ace
It's looking good so soon after the op. I know what you mean about black and white but I will find some gloom in colour you can be sure!
February 28th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
At least you're looking very bright and cheerful in your red stripey top! So glad your eye op went well hope it contunues to heal and improve. I must say that I will miss the black and white theme, although I agree in lots of ways about seeing things in coulour - it certainly makes everthing look more cheerful.
February 28th, 2021  
