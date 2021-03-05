Previous
Next
Full to the brim...all out again in four months...we hope! by happypat
Photo 3443

Full to the brim...all out again in four months...we hope!

The last of the furniture to the container today!
We’ve moved everything now & all set for start of renovations on Monday.
Lessons learnt, do not collect stuff!
We have kept most of it even though I know we shan’t keep it all but as our daughter says decide at the end what to keep & what to get rid of!

Having problems with internet, it’s very erratic hence no photo yesterday.

Three good things!
1. Harry was driving the trailer to the container followed by our SIL & grandson when they noticed two drawers sliding out of a bedside table every time he went round a bend. Couldn’t make Harry realise so at the next junction onto the A6 Jack rushed out & whipped the drawers out....anyone watching would think it very strange!
2. Freezer stuff for evening meal for the next few days! We only have access to a small box freezer.
3. A visit to the physio for Harry this morning!
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
943% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lady Magpie (Heather Cook) ace
Thought that was your new home for a minute Pat. I would be a bit concerned if someone rushed out and whipped my draws out, especially in this cold weather.
March 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise