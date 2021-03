First day!

Builders made a good start today...it’s surprising when you’re knocking things down how soon the place changes!



The internet is on & off but it’s very slow at downloading photos so if I comment on yours & I sound a bit off the subject it’s because I’m mostly commenting on only half a photo!

Our neighbour opposite photo copied an extra copy of the plans for the plumber.

I’ve been sneezing lots today but hopefully it’s not a cold.