Missing a chimney....

Thank goodness that big heavy chimney has finally gone!

A massive difference today when we called in at the bungalow! Walls down & some floors up. We got a bit of an idea how it’s going to look although you can’t tell until they build the extension.

Done well in a week chaps!



Three good things:

1. A truly lovely funeral for our good friend Michael. The whole family did a bit from the eulogy to grandsons, son, son in law & nephew carrying him in & out of church. The church path was lined with friends & villagers paying their respects to a man who lived a full & very interesting life.... he loved his home village & they appreciated it. Jack put together slides of his life & they played to Perry Como ‘Good Times’ & Michael left the church to ‘And I Love You So’. It was very moving & considering it was a Covid funeral you couldn’t ask for more!

2. Lydia home for her grandfathers funeral, haven’t seen her since Christmas!

3. The last GT was that our internet was on but just as I wrote those words it went off & I lost all I wrote! It’s on again now as I write this on my phone! 😨 I’m fed up with it!