Sinking feeling!
Photo 3451

Sinking feeling!

Sorry no photo other than another inside shot this time! Apparently the floor boards have dry rot...no wonder there were soft bits when we walked, only the carpet keeping us from falling through the boards!
Luckily all the floor boards & joists were coming out anyway as we are dropping the whole floor approximately 8 inches.

Three good things:
1. England won the rugby at the last minute!
2. Harry’s hip is much better today....he’s been quite lame for a couple of weeks. Too much lifting etc!
3. I haven’t eaten any chocolate all week...well except a Kit Kat!
13th March 2021

Pat Knowles

Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
