Chippy tea! #WWM2021

I racked my brains where to take my World Wide Minute photo tonight.
Somewhere with a person in it.....the builders had gone home so it was to the village chip shop I went!
Such a smiley faced girl & after I explained she was very happy to have her photo taken.
Just noticed I’m 3 minutes early with my photo! 😨
Three good things:
1. I think I might have cracked the internet problem...fingers crossed!
2. The birds were singing their hearts out this evening.
3. Two green bins collection for a year paid for.