Chippy tea! #WWM2021 by happypat
Photo 3453

Chippy tea! #WWM2021

I racked my brains where to take my World Wide Minute photo tonight.
Somewhere with a person in it.....the builders had gone home so it was to the village chip shop I went!
Such a smiley faced girl & after I explained she was very happy to have her photo taken.
Just noticed I’m 3 minutes early with my photo! 😨

Three good things:
1. I think I might have cracked the internet problem...fingers crossed!
2. The birds were singing their hearts out this evening.
3. Two green bins collection for a year paid for.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
946% complete

julia ace
Nice to see smiles rather than hidden behind masks.. Can almost smell the F&C's..
March 15th, 2021  
carol white ace
Great capture
March 15th, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro They were delicious & a three minute walk down the road...I could get used to living right in the village! 🤣
March 15th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
I haven't heard of World Wide Minute?? Great to see such a happy girl who loves her job! I'm always surprised to find that some people have to pay for bin collection!! We must be lucky to live where we do.
March 15th, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
@busylady It’s just the green bin for garden rubbish Judith. £30 a bin for the year...we have paid for two for this next year as we expect to have more than usual.
March 15th, 2021  
