Chippy tea! #WWM2021

I racked my brains where to take my World Wide Minute photo tonight.

Somewhere with a person in it.....the builders had gone home so it was to the village chip shop I went!

Such a smiley faced girl & after I explained she was very happy to have her photo taken.

Just noticed I’m 3 minutes early with my photo! 😨



Three good things:

1. I think I might have cracked the internet problem...fingers crossed!

2. The birds were singing their hearts out this evening.

3. Two green bins collection for a year paid for.