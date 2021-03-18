Pretending it’s all finished.....a rest after a long walk.
Even Connie sat quiet yesterday afternoon after our long walk. I called into home to check up on proceedings, we have these chairs halfway down the garden....very welcome!
Harry had been shifting a few hedge cuttings while the fencer put was putting the netting up.
Jack took this photo, he came to pick Connie up & had a look at the house renovations.
Thank you so much too for continuing to comment on my photos.
The internet when it’s on is so slow...I can’t see many of your actual photos just read the writing...it’s very frustrating & I know I answer some of your comments but I can’t answer them all.....I can only do my best when the WiFi is on so sorry!
Three good things:
1. Had a sociably distanced quick visit to my friend Ruth, took her some tasty treats....she has so many flowers that people bought her when Michael died, I thought food might be more useful perhaps.
2. The chap who walks the dog in the pram was out today, not only pushing the dog in the pram he was litter picking too!
3. I wished I had been wearing the fair isle socks that @julzmaioro sent me....I have them on today but ur would have been good to have been wearing them in this shot!