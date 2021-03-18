Previous
Next
Pretending it’s all finished.....a rest after a long walk. by happypat
Photo 3456

Pretending it’s all finished.....a rest after a long walk.

Even Connie sat quiet yesterday afternoon after our long walk. I called into home to check up on proceedings, we have these chairs halfway down the garden....very welcome!
Harry had been shifting a few hedge cuttings while the fencer put was putting the netting up.
Jack took this photo, he came to pick Connie up & had a look at the house renovations.

Thank you so much too for continuing to comment on my photos.
The internet when it’s on is so slow...I can’t see many of your actual photos just read the writing...it’s very frustrating & I know I answer some of your comments but I can’t answer them all.....I can only do my best when the WiFi is on so sorry!

Three good things:
1. Had a sociably distanced quick visit to my friend Ruth, took her some tasty treats....she has so many flowers that people bought her when Michael died, I thought food might be more useful perhaps.
2. The chap who walks the dog in the pram was out today, not only pushing the dog in the pram he was litter picking too!
3. I wished I had been wearing the fair isle socks that @julzmaioro sent me....I have them on today but ur would have been good to have been wearing them in this shot!
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
946% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Made me smile!
March 18th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
Great shot of the two of you! It won’t be long until the backdrop will be finished and you are sitting in the garden relaxing!
March 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise