The necessities of life....

I had to laugh at the sight of this loo roll today. The only thing left standing in the house is the loo.

No roof but a loo roll on the windowsill! Hope it doesn’t rain!



Three good things:

1. Lots of progress today, half the roof gone & most of the floor.

2. A very handily placed fish & chip shop. I had to pick Harry’s prescription up for antibiotic ear spray but had to wait quite a while. Too late to cook the evening meal so I popped into the chippy as I walked past.

3. The fencer has finished for the time being.