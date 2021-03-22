Previous
The necessities of life.... by happypat
Photo 3460

The necessities of life....

I had to laugh at the sight of this loo roll today. The only thing left standing in the house is the loo.
No roof but a loo roll on the windowsill! Hope it doesn’t rain!

Three good things:
1. Lots of progress today, half the roof gone & most of the floor.
2. A very handily placed fish & chip shop. I had to pick Harry’s prescription up for antibiotic ear spray but had to wait quite a while. Too late to cook the evening meal so I popped into the chippy as I walked past.
3. The fencer has finished for the time being.
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
947% complete

Lesley ace
Hahaha great find. It doesn’t look terribly sanitary does it?
March 22nd, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Funny
March 22nd, 2021  
