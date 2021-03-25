Previous
Jack & Connie by happypat
Jack & Connie

A walk up Beacon Fell this morning with Jack & Connie.
Very enjoyable it was too!
Connie had so much energy & runs about all over the place, you really have to watch her but her hi viz jacket is a must!

Three good things:
1. Good to have a good chat with Jack as we walked around.
2. Discussions on windows & front doors.
3. The garage is down at the house so we can get a better idea of scale.

Sorry internet is very erratic today again, I am in my last 20% of my data so it’s a nuisance! Thinking I might have to get the landlord to ring up the internet company! It’s been so good this last week too!
25th March 2021

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
