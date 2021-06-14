New b&b !

We have moved today to our daughters house seven miles away from the bungalow.

We think we might be here around 6 weeks possibly.

Much more roomy than the cottage so we will enjoy it in their spare room. Think we might stay….depends on the cooking!!

Only joking & they have made us very welcome! Connie is pleased to have us stay.



Three good things:

1. I will sleep tonight, I’m shattered!

2. Will be in our own bed tonight again. We went & picked it up our of the container!

3. Had my tea cooked tonight….could get used to this!

Sorry I’m a bit lax with the commenting at the moment!