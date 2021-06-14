Previous
Next
New b&b ! by happypat
Photo 3539

New b&b !

We have moved today to our daughters house seven miles away from the bungalow.
We think we might be here around 6 weeks possibly.
Much more roomy than the cottage so we will enjoy it in their spare room. Think we might stay….depends on the cooking!!
Only joking & they have made us very welcome! Connie is pleased to have us stay.

Three good things:
1. I will sleep tonight, I’m shattered!
2. Will be in our own bed tonight again. We went & picked it up our of the container!
3. Had my tea cooked tonight….could get used to this!
Sorry I’m a bit lax with the commenting at the moment!
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
969% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Well it looks very comfy and welcoming with the flowers in the window.. enjoy your time there..
June 14th, 2021  
Bep
I'm sure you'll enjoy this b&b. How nice you can stay in your daughter's house!
June 14th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Haha. What a lovely room though.
June 14th, 2021  
KWind ace
A beautiful space. That bed and blanket look very inviting.
June 14th, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro @gijsje @tinley23 @kwind Thank you…a new nightie too! I’m spoilt!
June 14th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Awww your own bed and a lovely cook too! Good for you!
June 14th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Pat , you can now relax till you move into your new abode !! The last few months must have been exhausting for you both ! A lovely room and your own bed is a bonus - I hope you will not sleep walk and play the piano in the night or you may be thrown out ! ha !!
June 14th, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
@beryl Ha ha no we must behave! This room is eventually going to be an en-suite bedroom but not done yet…other things have been more important but they have moved stuff around & fitted our bed in nicely.
June 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise