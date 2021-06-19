Previous
Old haunts! Whitechapel Bowling Green. by happypat
Old haunts! Whitechapel Bowling Green.

I’ve spent a very nice afternoon watching the bowling at my old bowling green. We are living near the area we lived in for almost forty years so it was lovely to go back & spend an afternoon with everyone.
I was almost tempted to start bowling again. I might do too if I get bored in my new place.

Three good things:
1. Catching up with friends.
2. Harry has done his job of watering next doors vegged patch.
3. Looking forward to a meal out with friends tonight.
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
Lynda McG ace
How nice - will you be joining the club Pat? Bowling looks a nice hobby to have
June 19th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
How lovely for you. It always looks such a sedate sport.
June 19th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
Looks very restful watching - not sure when you are playing as I know some people take these things very seriously!! Will you be playing again?
June 19th, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
@lyndamcg I used to bowl years ago on this very green but gave up when we moved, I always liked it so may take it up again….I shall see how it goes Lynda.
@casablanca It is quite sedate but very sociable, 8 was never competitive enough & used to talk too much instead of concentrating.
June 19th, 2021  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
June 19th, 2021  
