Old haunts! Whitechapel Bowling Green.

I’ve spent a very nice afternoon watching the bowling at my old bowling green. We are living near the area we lived in for almost forty years so it was lovely to go back & spend an afternoon with everyone.

I was almost tempted to start bowling again. I might do too if I get bored in my new place.



Three good things:

1. Catching up with friends.

2. Harry has done his job of watering next doors vegged patch.

3. Looking forward to a meal out with friends tonight.